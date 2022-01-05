Winter is upon us and being ready for the weather is a key component in making sure your car runs its best. But proper vehicle preparation and maintenance will help your Jeep survive the cold months ahead. Low temperatures and snowfall can wreak havoc on vehicles, and by implementing these essential tips on how to winterize your Jeep you can avoid problems that might leave you stranded on the side of the road.

Test Your Battery

Is your battery fully charged? Having a weak battery during cold weather could result in a dead battery. Why? Batteries rely on a chemical reaction to produce electrons that create power, and lower temperatures slow that reaction, reducing the capacity significantly.

Check Belts and Hoses

In the same way that cold temperatures lower the ability of a battery to power up, it can also cause belts and hoses to crack. When rubber drops below a certain temperature, it becomes less stable and breaks. Any signs of wear and tear can easily lead to a broken hose or belt, and can cause severe problems depending on which one fails. If you see any signs of tearing, replace the belt or hose before winter arrives in full force.

Change Your Coolant

Make sure your Jeep has the right ratio of water to coolant because if it doesn’t, it could freeze. When coolant freezes, it can’t move through your engine, and this can lead to serious consequences to your engine block. Flushing the system can also be beneficial to remove any sediments that could be hampering the cooling efficiency.

Check Your Tires

You’ll want to also inspect your tires to make sure the tread isn’t worn past safety regulations. If they’re bald, replacing them is necessary. Also, if you live in an area that regularly has heavy snowfall, you might want to invest in a set of snow tires. All-season tires that have the proper tread are fine, too, but if you’re someone who off-roads in the snow, snow tires can make a big difference.

By following these essential tips on how to winterize your Jeep, you can stay safe on the roads this winter.