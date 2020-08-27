Fandom Returns

High school football was the talk of the town Friday night as Germantown and Collierville hosted two marquee games.

The Dragons hosted Briarcrest in front of hundreds of fans who were required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Farther north, Houston High hosted Christian Brothers with many of the same conditions in place.

Collierville would fall 21-7 to a Saints team that was dominant early.

The Mustangs lost 24-14 to Christian Brothers.

All four teams are scheduled to play their second games of the season this week, with Collierville and Houston staying at home. (UPDATE: Collierville has canceled its next 2 home games)

The Mustangs announced Tuesday afternoon that they will play Briarcrest at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Photos by Kevin Lewter