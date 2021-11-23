Dogwood Elementary School in Germantown brought the farm to school last week. Chickens, goats, ducks, pigs and cows all came to visit. This was a wonderful way to finish up their study of life on the farm. With COVID, teachers planned a different kind of field trip, one that came to the school. All day students dressed as farmers, made butter, planned their crops, and fed and petted animals. Mrs. Maok said, ” We found that we loved bringing this new hands-on experience with all the animals from the farm to Dogwood.”