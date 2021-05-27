Farmers’ Market Returns to Franklin Park

The Germantown Farmers’ Market will be returning to C.O. Franklin Park, 7725 Poplar Pike. The market takes place every Thursday, June 17 through August 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will not be a market on July 1. “Our farmers market is traditionally all about interacting and visiting with our community, but first and foremost we are a food resource. To that end, the market will implement some safety precautions for this season. The team at the Farm Park has worked diligently with the farmers and vendors to ensure a safe and successful market experience this summer,” said Pam Beasley, Germantown Parks and Recreation Director.