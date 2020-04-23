Fewer than 9 percent are testing positive in most of Germantown

While Germantown is one of the Shelby County municipalities that has seen the most residents tested for COVID-19, fewer than 9 percent have tested positive for the virus in the 38138 and 38139 zip codes.



As of Monday, between 608 and 759 tests had been administered to residents living these two areas, according to the Shelby County Health Department. However, only between 5.8 and and 8.1 percent came back with positive results.



In the 38125 zip code, between 760 and 978 residents have been tested. Of these, between 10.6 and 13.3 percent came back positive.



A total of 19,816 tests had been administered throughout the county, with 1,857 residents testing positive as of April 20.



There were also 39 COVID-19 related deaths as of April 20.



African Americans have accounted for more than 70 percent of these deaths. Males have accounted for more than 60 percent.

Between 13.4 and 21.8 of the residents tested in the 38118 zip code (Oakville and Parkway Village neighborhoods) were positive. This was the highest in the county.



This data is meant to provide a rough estimate of testing volume. Due to different source data, numbers may differ slightly from day to day.



This data is preliminary and subject to change.

Total Investigations, Cases & Contacts as of April 20: