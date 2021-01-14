Dogs make us better people and shape us into the best versions of ourselves. There’s no doubt they deserve the utmost affection in life. But how can we most sincerely care for them? Being a dog owner is surely similar to being a parent. There’s no exact science or perfect method to caring for the needs of those we love—we only do the best we can. To showcase your own affection and appreciation for your dog’s companionship, use these five ways to keep your dog safe and healthy.

Proper Nutrition

Yes, giving your pup food and water daily is common sense. But proper nutrition is more than just placing down bowls of food and filling up bowls of water—it involves a fully balanced diet. Thoroughly check dog food labels to ensure your dog is getting the nutrition they need without additional fillers, as many commercial dog foods contain added carbs and sugars. The combination of the right amount and the right type of food will keep your dog at a healthy weight. This is the best way to extend their life span.

Suitable Exercise

All dogs need exercise, just as humans do. Regular walks and games of fetch keep your dog active and stimulated. Depending on their breed and personality, they may need additional exercise. Keep an eye on their activity needs, and provide them with toys that engage their minds and bodies to play with. Try to alter walking patterns, and change up the scenery so that they can encounter new sights and smells. Dogs appreciate interesting things and fresh experiences.

Regular Checkups and Vaccinations

Veterinary screenings are another one of the five ways to keep your dog safe and healthy. Annual checkups with the vet will assure you they’re in tip-top shape and ensure their best health. A veterinarian can make sure your dog is flourishing and detect any possible diseases or warning signs of illness. Keep up to date with vaccinations as well. Despite the odds, these shots are essential for continual protection against doggy dangers in the world.

Back to School: Training That Matters

No matter their age, size, or breed, dogs need continual training. You can always teach an old dog new tricks. Training is a vital part of their life, fostering a deep relationship of mutual trust and respect. Training is beneficial for socialization and for better understanding your dog’s needs, keeping them safe in uncertain situations, and reducing their stress levels.

Loss or Danger Prevention

Identification is just one reason why your dog needs to wear a collar. Collars are more than just mere accessories. When outdoors, you should always make sure your dog has an ID, is wearing a collar, and is attached to a leash. This assures protection against a lost or stolen dog, which is the ultimate devastation. Take measures now to protect your dog and increase the likelihood of good health, top safety, and true happiness for as long as they’re with you.