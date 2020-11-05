The labeling of any food product includes many important details. The label designing process is needed, not only to ensure the product looks good for consumers, but also to ensure necessary information is included for consumer safety. Constant mistakes are made on product labels because they’re obscuring easy-to-miss details. Learn some of the top food labeling mistakes to avoid by reading below.

Poor Legibility of Text

The visibility and legibility of information on a food label cannot be understated. a food label’s information is essential. Illegible labels are actually one of the most common food labeling mistakes. Not only is this detrimental to the consumer, but it’s also a legal breach. This could cause people with serious food allergies major problems. Many consumers rely on the labels to find the nutrition facts and ingredients to check if any are allergens. The product may not sell well if legibility is bad. Consumers won’t trust the product, which could even develop a bad reputation.

Using Correct Ingredient Names

The correct usage of an ingredient name is another detail you don’t want to make mistakes about. FDA regulations state you must use what is known as the common name for every ingredient in the product. Avoid using abbreviations and trade names within the nutrition facts. If you’re using any kind of oil in your food product, the type should be specified—for example, an item such as extra virgin olive oil.

Inaccurate Nutrition Facts

Nutritional fact inaccuracy should be avoided at all costs. Not only does everything in the food need to be listed, but it needs to be listed properly. Proper percentages should clear and accurate. Presentation of incorrect nutritional facts could be a major blow to your brand and any consumer loyalty. Sometimes these nutrition facts get mislabeled simply because they aren’t double-checked due the assumption they’re impossible to miss. To be as careful as possible, always assume anything could have a mistake. Double-check, triple-check, and check-again.

Failure to Follow Legal Requirements

Following all legal requirements of the FDA is a vital part of how to properly label food products. This includes details such as the statement of identity, product’s country of origin, place of business, net contents, ingredient statement, statement and warnings on allergens, and the nutrition facts panel. Missing any of these components of information can open your company up to severe penalties and lawsuits. The best way to avoid any serious mistakes of this nature is to use a checklist of this information to ensure every required area has been accounted for.