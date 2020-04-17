Former Mustang Hemingway to transfer to West Virginia

Former Houston High School basketball standout Jayla Hemingway announced last week that she plans to transfer from Mississippi State University to West Virginia University.



The announcement came days after former Lady Bulldog head coach Vic Schaefer took a job with the University of Texas.



Hemingway signed with Mississippi in 2018.



The former Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year played in 24 games as a freshman in Starkville and averaged just more than 7 minutes a game.



While in limited action, she finished the season with a 5.7 assist-to-turnover ratio and posted five games with multiple assists.



She recorded five points, two steals and an assist at Ole Miss in March to end the regular season.



Hemingway, who hails from Collierville, saw significant action during Mississippi’s win over a ranked Texas A&M team, playing the majority of the fourth quarter as MSU outscored the Aggies 26-8 and overcame an 11-point halftime deficit.



At 5-foot-11, Hemingway will join a Lady Mountaineer team that went 17-12 in 2019-20, including a 71-65 win on Dec. 8 against Mississippi State.