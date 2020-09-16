Free lunches now available through December

Beginning Monday, student meals in GMSD began being served at no cost to all students through December 2020.

Free meals include both breakfast and lunch.

What does this mean for

your GMSD student(s)?

Students in GMSD have access to free meals.

This program only applies to students 18 and younger.

Remote learning students are eligible as well.

Students will continue to provide their Meal ID#’s.

Only reimbursable breakfast and lunch meals are at no cost to the student.

This USDA waiver does not apply to either a la carte items (i.e., bottled water, chips, etc.) or second meals. Feel free to add funds to your child’s meal account if they wish to purchase a la carte items via http://myschoolbucks.com/

Why?

Considering economically challenging times, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing funding to GMSD to support the school nutrition program for ALL students. This funding was designated by the USDA to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For additional information about our cafeteria services, see the following link:

www.gmsdk12.org/Nutrition