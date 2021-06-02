Germantown Charity Horse Show returns

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the Germantown Charity Horse Show (GCHS) will be returning next week.

The horse show has been a staple summer event in the Germantown community for 72 years and the City of Germantown is the Grand Prix sponsor of this year’s show.

The horse show will take place June 8-12.



“The Germantown Charity Horse Show has been a member of the Germantown Community for 71 years. Last year, because of Covid-19,” said Ross Herrin, president of the GCHS. “We were forced to cancel the show for the first time in our history. We are happy to announce that this year we are back and excited to welcome our exhibitors, sponsors, and spectators. Competitors want to compete and we are offering our great venue in the heart of Germantown for the 72nd year. Many of our exhibitors have been with us for generations and we appreciate their loyalty.

“Our goal is not only to support an equestrian event for competitors and spectators but also to support our community through charitable contributions,” he added. “Last year we were proud to honor our charitable commitments even though we did not have the show. We thank you and all our SPONSORS for the support that allows us to contribute to Kindred Place and Germantown Schools.

“This year will present challenges as we navigate Covid restrictions,” he continued. “Masks and social distancing will be practiced. The USEF (United States Equestrian Federation) limits horse shows to 40 percent capacity for spectators.

“Many shows are not opening this year, but we feel we owe it to the equestrian community to do our best to continue the history of the Germantown Charity Horse Show and provide the best experience possible for all involved.

For a full schedule of events, visit https://gchs.org/.



Photos by Kevin Lewter

In 2019, in honor of the 70th anniversary of the Germantown Charity Horse Show, the Germantown Education Foundation brought back the iconic “horses 10 mph” signs.

Back in the times of only two stoplights and a two-lane Germantown Road, the horse speed limit signs appeared throughout the city.

The signs are located throughout the Old Germantown District.

Eighteen commemorative signs are available for a $1,000 donation each to the Germantown Education Foundation. Signs can be dedicated to a significant person or purchased on behalf of a family.

With each purchase, the commemorative sign will be placed in a location of the donor’s choosing and the donor will receive an exact replica as a token of appreciation.

Show your support of the Germantown Education Foundation and Germantown’s rich equestrian history, by purchasing a sign.

The Germantown Charity Horse Show is proud to sponsor as our charity Kindred Place (formerly known as the Exchange Club Family Center). This 2019 show will mark our 21st year to help raise funds for this vital organization. Begun in 1984 to help prevent child abuse, Kindred Place’s mission is to break the cycle of child abuse and neglect by replacing abusive and violent behavior with effective parenting skills.

Kindred Place offers programs and services in three major areas: family violence, parenting education, and anger management. Last year, the center served over 4,000 clients and family members in the Mid-South area, according to their website.

Thanks to this partnership, more than $700,000 has been raised over 19 years to support their mission to end family violence.

As Kindred Place Executive Director Jennifer Balink points out, “Every donation is an investment in healthy relationships and non-violent conflict resolution – the hallmarks of a kindred community.”

If interested or for more information, contact Robyn Rey Rudisill at GEF@GMSDK12.org or at 901.756.2309.

• Photos by Kevin Lewter