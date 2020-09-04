Germantown Festival vendors to sell wares online

In light of the 2020 Germantown Festival cancellation due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the festival committee is now offering an alternative shopping experience for those hoping to support the festival’s vendors.

Many of the 2020 vendors have already renewed their applications for next year’s festival and now have their specialty items available for purchase online.

All vendor names, products and contact information can now be viewed on the Germantown Festival’s website.

Shoppers can connect with vendors online, visit their individual websites and browse through thousands of products without leaving the comfort of your home.

While this may not be exactly the same experience of prowling the grounds of C.O. Franklin Park, enjoying games and rides and watching the iconic Weenie Race; this is a great alternative to still show your support for the vendors who were impacted by the festival’s cancellation.

The festival committee is already looking forward to next year and is urging the community to do the same.

For more information, contact the Germantown Festival at Gtownfestival@aol.com or (901) 757-9212.