Germantown Garden Club

On Dec. 9, members of Suburban Garden Club of Germantown gathered at the grounds of the Germantown Parks and Recreation Office to plant daffodil and tulip bulbs in the flower beds there so all of Germantown can enjoy their beauty next spring.

The club continues to work to help Germantown look its best. This year one of the club’s civic projects is planting 4,000 spring bulbs in the Old Germantown District and Depot Park, located on Germantown Road from the railroad tracks to the intersection of Germantown Road and Poplar Pike.

Club members worked with members of the Parks and Recreation Department staff and members of the Germantown Beautification Commission to get the job done in one day. Be sure to look for the colorful blooms in the spring.

Pictured, from left, in the foreground:

Susan Labovitz, President, Jacque Clift, Civic Chairman, Pam Beasley, member and Parks and Recreation Director, and Diane Callahan-Edens



They are joined by members Donna Akers and Rhonda Beaty

Others who participated in weeding and planting the bulbs that day were:

Suburban members Elaine Williams, Lisa Mischke, Sammy Marshall, Dana Kendrick, Bonnie Stockel, Elizabeth Ferguson, Martha Hester, and Kirsten, Ancona.



Natalie Ruffin, JD McMillan, Wes Hopper, and Lindsay Dolan from Parks and Recreation participated along with Albert Pope, Beth Ueleke, Tom Parzinger, and Ruth Crawford from the City Beautification Commission.