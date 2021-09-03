Germantown hosts first game in over a year

The Germantown High School varsity football team hosted its first game since 2019 last week at Ken Netherland Stadium and the Red Devils made the most of the event beating undefeated Memphis University School 28-23.

Germantown’s season was cancelled last year due to Shelby County Schools COVID-19 protocol. Germantown is now 1-1 on the season and preparing for a big matchup against Whitehaven this Friday at home.

PICTURED: MaReion Claybrooks leads the Devils onto the field Friday night. PHOTO by Kevin Lewter

After falling behind early the Germantown Red Devils surged late to secure their first win of the season against a tough MUS team.



The game was a home opener for Germantown and the Devils, wearing red from head-to-toe, bested the Owls 28-23.

Germantown’s run attack did most of the damage, with Joshua Davis picking up 203 yards and Kody Jones chipping in 113 yards on the ground. Malki Young had 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns.



MUS showed a potent offense as well, with senior quarterback George Hamsley connecting on 16-of-36 passes for 307 yards through the air and three touchdowns.



His favorite targets were senior Mac Owen, who caught six receptions for 216 yards and two touchdowns, and freshman Joakim Dodson, who caught three passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.



On defense, junior defensive back Will McDaniel paced the Owls with eight tackles. Dion Stutts and McRae Dickinson had seven tackles each.



Both teams are 1-1 on the season, with MUS having beaten Arlington 39-10 in the opening week of play. The Owls will play Raleigh-Egypt next Friday at 7 p.m.



Germantown lost a close game 20-14 to Christian Brothers in week one and will have a challenge this Friday night when they host unbeaten Whitehaven, which has bested Overton and Ridgeway so far this season.



PICTURED: Mac Owen escapes the tackle of Germantown’s Kylan Dickey.

Photo by Kevin Lewter