Germantown issues local state of emergency

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo has signed a declaration to issue a state of emergency for the City of Germantown.

Since the City activated its emergency management plan on Thursday, March 12, the City has taken every precaution to help to limit the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The local state of emergency will allow the City to prioritize resources, seek intergovernmental resources, handle procurement issues, coordinate an effective response and work to help City residents respond to this pandemic emergency.

As of Thursday, March 19, the Shelby County Health Department has confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 within the county. With increased testing now taking place, that number is expected to increase.

To that end and to help limit community spread of the virus, Palazzolo is also requiring all restaurants to close dining rooms to the public and perform only take-out or delivery services and bars, gyms and movie theaters to close as of midnight on Friday, March 20.

During this time, the community is still encouraged to support local business through to-go orders, drive thrus, delivery and curbside pick-up.