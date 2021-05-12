Germantown native plays through pain to win PGA Championship

Germantown native Gregory Odom Jr. recently took first place in the PGA Works Collegiate Championship on May 5.

Odom, who lost his 67-year-old father four days before the victory, shot a final-round two-over 74 at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, finished his week at four-over 220 and won medalist honors, as well as his first collegiate title.

Odom, who transferred to Howard University from the University of Memphis last year, began learning the game of golf from his father when he was four years old.

Throughout the tournament at the legendary Florida course, Odom said that he often thought about his father en route to shooting a championship best four-over par, an homage to his age (4) when his father began teaching him how to play the game.

In high school, Odom’s best round outside of competition came when he set the course record for Irene Country Club in with a 61.