Germantown not affected by MLGW ‘boil water’ alert

With MLGW calling for a precautionary ‘boil water’ alert on Thursday afternoon for its customers, Germantown officials want residents to know that the city’s water customers should not be concerned.

Germantown has its own independent water system that is not connected to MLGW’s system.

Through the Public Works department, the city produces and distributes its own water to residents from the two water treatment plants – one on Southern Ave. and another located in Johnson Road Park.

MLGW announced a likely ‘boil water’ alert on Thursday morning. The alert is being issued due to increased water usage (customers leaving their pipes dripping to avoid burst pipes), broken water mains and frozen water reservoirs.

MLGW recently began encouraging customers to scale down their water use. However, water usage did not dip enough.

A ‘boil water’ alert means that customers must bring tap water to a “rolling boil” for three minutes and let cool before drinking or using to cook.

Even in the midst of this inclement weather, the Germantown’s water system is fully operational and our pressures remain normal.

If you are having any issues or experience a water emergency, please don’t hesitate to contact the Germantown Public Works department at 901.757.7350 during the weekdays between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

After hours, call 901.757.7338.