The Germantown Performing Arts Guild presented their new board for the 2021-22 year.

The Guild is an integral part of GPAC’s support team and community involvement.

The membership promotes and volunteers at GPAC events; provides outreach to community partners and first responders; as well as hosts arts programming and special events for their members.

The membership has found creative ways to serve in this unique year.

One example is the goodie bags that members assembled for 100 Youth Sympathy Orchestra performers as a way to say thank you and show appreciation of their performance.

The Guild members have also been very active in the outdoor events at The Grove such as movie nights, concerts and private functions.

For more information about the Guild, please go to GPACweb.com/ get-involved.

• Pictured, from left, Marilyn DiNardo, parliamentarian; Peggy Larkin, Vice President; Nancy McComas, Secretary; Michelle Higdon, President; JoAnna Haines; Malinda Grisanti and Kim Weaver, Treasurer.