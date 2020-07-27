Germantown Police Reports

July 10

Crimes

Personal items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 2600 block of Hollyhock Drive at 2:12 a.m.

The victim reported that one of the windows in her home was vandalized. The complaint originated in the 3100 block of Carrick Drive at 7:43 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for the unlawful possession of a weapon at Wolf River Boulevard and Riverdale Road at 7:44 a.m.

The victim reported that one of the windows in his home was vandalized. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Honey Tree at 2:29 p.m.

The complainant reported that someone stolen parts off of a vehicle at 3075 Forest Hill-Irene Road at 4:03 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of stolen property at 7708 Poplar Ave. at 7:15 p.m



July 11

Crimes

The complainant reported that yard equipment was stolen from a building located at 8816 Poplar Ave. at 11:41 a.m.

An unlocked vehicle was stolen from outside a residence in the 8200 block of Hickory Glen Drive at 1:36 p.m.



July 12

Crimes

The victim reported receiving unwanted phone calls. The complaint originated in the 7000 block of Ivy Leaf at 9:03 a.m.

The victim reported that lawn equipment was stolen from his vehicle. The complaint originated in the 7600 block of Neshoba Road at 9:42 a.m.

The victim reported that someone vandalized her home in the 2300 block of Windy Oaks Drive at 6:38 p.m.



July 13

Crimes

Two adults were involved in an altercation at 1680 S. Germantown Road at 3 p.m.

Officers located stolen property during a traffic stop in the 7100 block of Stout Road at 6:56 p.m.



July 15

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle at Germantown Road and Whitecross at 1:47 p.m.



July 16

Crimes

The victim reported that someone entered his vehicle in the 7500 block of Conner Cove at 7:30 a.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 7400 block of Harding Cove at 11:12 a.m.

An adult male was arrested after he unlawfully entered a residence in the 1900 block of Arden Walk Lane at 12:34 p.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 9:17 p.m.



Crashes

A total of 16 crashes occurred last week.