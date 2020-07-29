Germantown Police Reports

July 17

Crimes

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 1800 block of Boulinwood Lane at 8:29 a.m.

The victim reported that personal property had gone missing from her residence in the 8100 block of Poplar Avenue at 1:34 p.m.

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 3100 block of Village Shops Drive at 6:14 p.m.

July 18

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered in the 1600 block of Oak Hill at 8:17 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered in the 1600 block of Oak Hill at 12:30 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle at Wolf River Blvd. and Riverdale Road at 8:02 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 3000 block of Inspiration Drive at 9:20 p.m.

July 19

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 8100 block of Poplar Avenue at 12:04 a.m.

The complainant advised that someone had damaged the restrooms at Cameron Brown Park in the 8600 block of Farmington Blvd. at 9:57 a.m.

The complainant advised that someone had damaged the restrooms at Farmington Park in the 2000 block of Cordes at 10:45 a.m.

July 20

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for shoplifting at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 8:50 a.m.

July 21

Crimes

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 8800 block of Three Chimneys at 10:22 a.m.

Two individuals were arrested for stealing items from a business located in the 9300 block of Poplar Ave. at 2:04 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Chatsworth Drive and Poplar Avenue at 6:50 p.m.

The victim was involved in an altercation involving a firearm in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 11:12 p.m.

July 23

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 9200 block of Poplar Ave. at 11:33 a.m.

The complainant advised she had fallen victim to a phone scam in the 7700 of Farmington Blvd. at 5:15 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 23 crashes occurred last week.