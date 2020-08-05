Germantown Police Reports

July 24

Crimes

The victim’s information was used to open a fraudulent account. The complaint originated in the 2700 block of Old Post Creek at 12:03 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 7300 block of Cotton Boll at 11:47 p.m.

July 25

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 2900 block of Tamerlane Lane at 12:03 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Rowan Lane and Ainsworth at 9:44 a.m.

July 26

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered in the 7100 block of Gallery Court at 8:17 a.m.

July 27

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 1500 block of East Churchill Downs at 5:32 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 7100 block of Blue Grass at 6:34 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 1500 block of East Churchill Downs at 6:35 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 7100 block of Paddock Cove at 6:47 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 7000 block of Bent Creek Drive at 9:14 a.m.

The complainant advised that someone had vandalized a building located in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 1:49 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Ave. and West Street at 3:06 p.m.

The victim reported that the glass door on his home was shattered by unknown means. The complaint originated in the 1600 block of East Churchill Downs at 10:16 p.m.

An adult was arrested of the possession of narcotics at Poplar Avenue and West Street at 10:38 p.m.

July 28

Crimes

The victim’s personal information was used to open fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated in the 8200 block of Pine Valley Lane at 2:23 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 1200 block of Brookside Drive at 6:15 p.m.

Two adults were arrested for drug possession at Poplar Avenue and Arthurwood Cove at 11:12 p.m.

July 29

Crimes

The victim reported that his residence had been vandalized during the overnight hours. The complaint originated in the 8400 block of Farrah Lane at 7:18 a.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 7800 block of Poplar Ave. at 1:18 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 1800 block of Edwards Mill at 11:17 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 1900 block of Cordes Road at 11:32 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 1900 block of Edwards Mills at 11:33 p.m.

July 30

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 2500 block of Windy Oaks at 12 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 8300 block of Drury Lane at 12:08 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 1900 block of Edwards Mill Road at 12:33 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 1900 block of Newfields at 5:20 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 1900 block of Corbin Road at 6:27 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 8300 block of Briar Creek at 6:39 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 2300 block of Red Bud Trail at 7 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 2300 block of Elm Row Drive at 7:29 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 8500 block of Sycamore Trail Drive at 7:29 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 8600 block of Pepper Bush at 7:49 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered in the 2300 block of Lansingwood Drive at 8:31 a.m.

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located at 7615 Farmington Blvd. at 2:24 p.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen in the 8300 block of Dell Oaks Cove at 3:06 p.m.

The complainant advised that someone had stolen a picnic table from outside a business located at 9102 Poplar Pike at 4:25 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 8 crashes occurred last week.