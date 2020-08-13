Germantown Police Reports

July 31

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 7650 West Farmington Boulevard at 10:32 a.m.

The victim’s personal information was used to open fraudulent accounts in the 9000 block of Bridgetowne Cove at 1:49 p.m.

The victim reported that his vehicle was stolen while he was inside a business located at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 5:50 p.m.

August 1

Crimes

The complainant advised that she had fallen victim to a phone scam. The complaint originated in the 8700 block of Pierpoint Cove at 3:12 p.m.

August 2

Crimes

An adult male was arrested after he evaded a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Oak Hill at 2:52 a.m.

The victim advised that someone had thrown a water bottle at her while she was walking in the 8300 block of Farmington Blvd. at 5:45 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Cordova Road and Neshoba Road at 9:07 p.m.

August 3

Crimes

The victim reported that two adults displayed a weapon in an attempt to take her property in the 2200 block of Sunset Road at 7:22 a.m.

Officers recovered a wallet that had been left on the property at 9055 Corporate Gardens at 10:03 a.m.

The victim advised that her protective order had been violated. The complaint originated in the 1700 block of Enclave Green Cove at 10:10 a.m.

The complainant’s dog was attacked by another dog in the 7900 block of Cross Ridge Drive at 8:43 p.m.

August 4

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Road at 2:55 a.m.

The victim reported that parts had been stolen off of his motor vehicle. The complaint originated in the 7700 block of Poplar Pike at 7:18 a.m.

The complainant advised that a dog was out and off leash in the 1800 block of Woodridge Cove at 10:30 a.m.

The complainant advised that her dog was accosted by another dog while on a walk in the 1900 block of Rye Road at 4:51 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle in the 7600 block of Poplar Ave. at 7:16 p.m.

The victim advised that she was being harassed via a third party. The complaint originated in the 1300 block of Doral Cove at 7:41 p.m.

August 5

Crimes

The victim reported that packages had been stolen from her front porch in the 7700 block of Hunters Run at 2:22 p.m.

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 1800 block of River Valley at 10:48 p.m.

August 6

Crimes

The caller advised that someone left a threatening message on their voicemail. The complaint originated in the 3100 block of East Corporate Edge Drive at 2:35 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 16 crashes occurred last week.