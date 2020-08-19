Germantown Police Reports

August 7

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for trespassing at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 11:03 p.m.

The complainant reported falling victim to a phone scam. The complaint originated in the 7200 block of McVay Road at 1:11 p.m.

Park rangers reported that the bathroom on the greenway had been vandalized. The complaint originated at Kimbrough Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 3 p.m.

The victim reported that her account information was used to make unauthorized purchases. The complaint originated in the 8500 block of Huntleigh Way at 3:54 p.m.

The complainant reported falling victim to a phone scam. The complaint originated in the 8000 block of Brooxie Cove at 5:10 p.m.

August 8

Crimes

The victim reported that her personal information was used to open fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated in the 2200 block of Wood Creek Drive at 3:08 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana at Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 4:50 p.m.

Park rangers reported that the park bathroom had been damaged in the 2000 block of Cordes at 8:10 p.m.

August 9

Crimes

The victim reported that someone entered the tool shed in his backyard in the 1500 block of Holly Hill Drive at 12 p.m.

August 10

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for trespassing after previously being warned. The incident occurred in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue at 10:37 p.m.

The victim reported that her son made unauthorized purchases on her credit card. The complaint originated in the 8200 block of Pine Valley Road at 12:10 p.m.

An adult male was arrested after her stolen merchandise from a business located at 7650 West Farmington Blvd. at 2:36 p.m.

Unknown persons forced entry into the victim’s residence and stole personal property. The complaint originated in the 8400 block of Poplar Pike at 4:46 p.m.

August 11

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle at Poplar Avenue and Kirby Parkway at 2:55 a.m.

The victim advised that parts had been stolen off of his motor vehicle. The complaint originated in the 7700 block of Poplar Pike at 7:18 a.m.

August 12

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 3:21 p.m.



August 13

Crimes

The victim reported that her vehicle has been entered and items were stolen in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 11:49 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Blvd. at 2:20 p.m.

The victim reported someone brandished a weapon during a road rage incident at Farmington Boulevard and Allen Court at 5:35 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 17 crashes occurred last week.