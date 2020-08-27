Germantown Police Reports

August 14

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was stolen and subsequently recovered in Memphis. The incident occurred in the 7800 block of Sophie Lane at 8:05 a.m.

The victim reported that property was stolen from her hotel room at 7855 Wolf River Boulevard at 4:47 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation at 1730 South Germantown Road at 7:29 p.m.

The victim reported that she had been assaulted while in a parking lot located at 7615 West Farmington Boulevard at 9:36 p.m.

August 15

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered at 8628 Farmington Boulevard at 2:05 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Wolf River Boulevard and Farmington Boulevard at 4:41 p.m.

August 16

Crimes

Two adults were involved in an altercation at 9485 Crestwyn Hills at 9:47 p.m.

August 17

Crimes

Several motor vehicles were forcibly entered at 9161 Winchester Road at 6:20 a.m.

The victim reported that someone cashed fraudulent checks in her name. The complaint originated in the 2500 block of Cedarwood Drive at 9:23 a.m.

Officers located a gas powered blower in the 2100 block of Sunset Road at 1:40 p.m.

August 18

Crimes

The victim reported that someone had fraudulently obtained his credit card information. The complaint originated at 7735 Farmington Boulevard at 12:02 p.m.

The victim reported she had been attacked by an unrestrained feline. The complaint originated at Poplar Woods Circle East and Poplar Woods Circle South at 4:42 p.m.

August 19

Crimes

Two adults were involved in an altercation at 2016 Germantown Road at 12:14 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Avenue and Kirby Road at 2:33 p.m.

The complainant advised they had fallen victim to a telephone scam in the 7900 block of Woodford Lane at 3:36 p.m.

August 20

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for stealing items from a business located at 7735 Farmington Boulevard at 12:12 p.m.

The complainant observed a nude adult male in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue at 1:57 p.m.

An adult male was arrested after he fled on foot from a traffic stop at Wolf River Boulevard and Wolf River Circle at 7:26 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 12 crashes occurred last week.