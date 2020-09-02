Germantown Police Reports

August 21

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and stolen in the 6700 block of Goswell Court at 7:30 a.m.

The victim stated that an acquaintance stole her account information and made unauthorized transactions. The complaint originated in the 7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 5:41 p.m.

August 22

Crimes

The victim’s ex-husband drove by the residence in violation of a protection order. The complaint originated in the 1400 block of Brookside Drive at 8:54 a.m.

The victim reported that someone shot the glass window on a storm door with a BB gun. The complaint originated in the 6900 block of Corsica Drive at 9:59 p.m.

An employee was observed stealing money and merchandise from a business located at 7616 Poplar Ave. at 2:57 p.m.

The victim left her purse in a shopping cart and it was stolen. The complaint originated at 1991 Exeter Road at 6:34 p.m.

August 23

Crimes

The victim’s son drove y the residence in violation of a protection order. The complaint originated in the 1600 block of Oak Hill Road at 7:12 p.m.

August 24

Crimes

An adult female was arrested during a traffic stop for the possession of a stolen tag and officers also located drugs and stolen property. The incident occurred at 2135 Merchants Row at 3:37 p.m.

A package was stolen from a residence in the 7300 block of Magnolia Ridge Drive at 4:49 p.m.

The complainant advised that a man that takes care of her yard exposed himself. The complaint originated in the 8000 block of Stonewyck Road at 6:42 p.m.

August 25

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 1:45 a.m.

Juveniles intentionally damaged playground equipment at 2085 Cordes Road at 12:33 p.m.

The victim’s personal information was used to open fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated in the 8400 block of Poplar Pike at 12:36 p.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 9125 Poplar Avenue at 12:49 p.m.

August 26

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen license plate at Poplar Avenue and Brachton Road at 5:33 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and a handgun, ID and credit cards were stolen. The complaint originated in the 8500 block of Sweet Oaks Cove at 8:23 a.m.

The victim reported that her phone was missing. The complaint originated in the 1900 block of Allenby Road at 4:02 p.m.

August 27

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and a handgun, ID and credit cards were stolen. The complaint originated in the 7900 block of Cross Village Drive at 9:32 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and her wallet and credit cards were stolen. The complaint originated in the 2400 block of Calkins Road at 11:22 a.m.

An adult female was arrested after she fraudulently obtained a hotel room. The incident occurred at 7855 Wolf River Boulevard at 2:41 p.m.

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located at 7650 West Farmington Blvd. at 5:51 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 19 crashes occurred last week.