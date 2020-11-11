Germantown Police Reports

• October 30

Crimes

Officers recovered a vehicle that was stolen in another jurisdiction. The vehicle was found in the 7900 block of Burntwood Cove at 10:01 a.m.

An adult female was arrested for stealing items from a business in the 7500 block of Poplar Avenue at 12 p.m.

The victim reported that property had been stolen from his home while work was being done. The complaint originated in the 2400 block of Regents Walk at 1:25 p.m.

Officers recovered a small bag of narcotics inside a building in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:31 p.m.

• October 31

Crimes

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 9400 block of Crestwyn Cove at 3:04 p.m.

• November 1

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The incident was reported in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 5:36 p.m.

• November 2

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of drug paraphernalia at Germantown Road and Brierbrook at 12:01 a.m.

The victim’s residence was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle at 12 p.m.

The victim reported that an adult male exposed himself to her. The incident was reported in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:38 p.m.

Two adults were arrested for stealing items from a business located in the 9100 block of Poplar Avenue at 7:32 p.m.

An inmate exposed himself to a jailer. The incident occurred at 1930 South Germantown Road at 10:42 p.m.

• November 3

Crimes

The victim advised that two dogs had been involved in an altercation. The incident was reported in the 2100 block of Bufordi at 12:24 p.m.

The complainant advised that someone damaged the bathroom at Farmington Park. The complaint was reported in the 2000 block of Cordes at 8:30 p.m.

• November 4

Crimes

Two vehicles were burglarized during the overnight hours. The incident was reported in the 9100 block of Winchester at 6:25 a.m.

The victim stated someone damaged his vehicle during the overnight hours. The incident was reported in the 7700 block of Wolf Trail Cove at 6:58 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was stolen and later recovered in another jurisdiction. The incident was reported in the 8200 block of Blair Lane at 7:39 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business in the 2000 block of Exeter Road at 1:56 p.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The incident was reported in the 8300 block of Wicklow Way at 1:59 p.m.

• November 5

Crimes

Two adults were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7500 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:17 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a verbal altercation in the 7800 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:43 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 13 crashes occurred last week.