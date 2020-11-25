Germantown Police Reports

November 6

Crimes

The victim reported that a bike was stolen from their front yard in the 2100 block of Spring Hallow Lane at 11:09 a.m.

The victim reported that items had been stolen from her purse. The complaint originated in the 8000 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 1:29 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at New Riverdale Road and Poplar Avenue at 7:09 p.m.

The complainant reported that someone had damaged the bathroom at Farmington Park. The complaint originated in the 2000 block of Cordes at 8:21 p.m.

November 7

Crimes

The victim reported that the license plate was stolen off of his vehicle. The report originated in the 2000 block of Exeter at 3:42 p.m.

Counterfeit currency was located at a business located in the 2100 block of Exeter Road at 8:56 p.m.

November 8

Crimes

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 3:05 p.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was stolen. The complaint originated in the 7800 block of Sophie Lane at 7:52 p.m.

November 9

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 8600 block of Somerset at 4:45 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 2700 block of Hunters Horn at 5:18 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Drive at 5:51 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 3000 block of Honey Tree Drive at 6:20 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 8300 of Grand Oak Drive at 6:47 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 3000 block of Carrick Drive at 6:47 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Honey Tree Drive at 7:06 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Honey Tree Drive at 7:08 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was stolen. The complaint originated in the 8900 block of CD Smith at 7:12 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Honey Tree Drive at 7:23 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 3000 block of Steeplegate at 7:26 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Honey Tree Drive at 7:33 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated at Poplar Woods Circle East and Poplar Woods Circle South at 8:01 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 8700 block of Steeplegate at 8:03 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 8400 block of Hunters Horn at 8:24 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 8800 block of Poplar Lake at 8:24 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 3000 block of Honey Tree at 9:07 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 2700 block of Oakleigh Lane at 9:14 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 8600 block of Somerset Lane at 11:06 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 8800 block of Somerset Lane at 12 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 8800 block of Silverbark Drive at 2:47 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 3100 block of Poplar Lake at 4:35 p.m.

November 10

Crimes

The complainant advised that someone had used fraudulent money to pay a fine. The complaint originated at 1930 South Germantown Road at 11:02 a.m.

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 2:33 p.m.

The victim reported a phone scam. The complaint originated in the 2000 block of Wood Creek Drive at 5:03 p.m.

November 11

Crimes

An adult was arrested for the possession of a stolen firearm at Germantown Road and Akerswood at 12:28 a.m.

Two adults were involved in a verbal altercation at Germantown Road and Poplar Pike at 7:48 a.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation at 7751 Wolf River Boulevard at 9:56 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 7650 West Farmington Boulevard at 3:45 p.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 7790 Wolf River Boulevard at 3:59 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics and a stolen firearm at Germantown Road and Poplar Avenue at 6:59 p.m.

November 12

Crimes

The victim reported that a piece of jewelry had gone missing from her room in the 8100 block of Poplar Avenue at 11:32 a.m.

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 12:08 p.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 7900 block of Poplar Pike at 12:16 p.m.

An adult female was arrested for attempting to pass a fraudulent prescription in the 7700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 6:51 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 15 crashes occurred last week.