Germantown Police Reports

December 4

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Cherry Laurel and Dogwood Hallow at 4:15 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle at Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 6:45 p.m.

December 5

The victim reported that her credit was used fraudulently in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated in the 7800 block of Grove Court West at 2:41 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 8200 block of Hunters Horn at 3:17 p.m.

The complainant advised that someone had damaged a building at a park located in the 8700 block of Farmington Blvd. at 8:03 p.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 6700 block of Goswell Court at 10:33 p.m.

December 6

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 1600 block of Germantown Road at 5:05 p.m.

December 7

The victim reported that someone fraudulently accessed her bank account online. The complaint originated in the 8900 block of Armadale Drive at 9:55 a.m.

December 8

The victim stated that a known party had vandalized his property. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Port Charlotte at 9:01 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue at 10:58 a.m.

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 3100 block of Village Shops at 11:50 a.m.

The victim reported that someone had stolen her property while she was inside a building located in the 7900 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 12:10 p.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 9100 block of Poplar Ave. at 2:53 p.m.

The victim reported that their mailbox had been damaged during the overnight hours. The complaint originated in the 1400 block of Riverdale Road at 6:36 p.m.

The complainant reported that an adult male used a counterfeit $100 bill at a business located in the 2100 block of Exeter Road at 7:31 p.m.

December 9

The victim reported that someone obtained her credit card information and used it to make fraudulent purchases. The complaint originated in the 1900 block of Newfields Road at 6 a.m.

The victim reported that someone damaged a vacant house on a property located in the 8200 block of Poplar Ave. at 8:50 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle East at 9:12 a.m.

December 10

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 2600 block of Maple Grove Cove North at 4:04 a.m.

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located at 2055 West Street at 11:58 a.m.

The victim reported receiving harassing emails from her estranged husband. The complaint originated in the 1700 block of Brierbrook Road at 3:24 p.m.

Two adult males were seen stealing items from a business located at 7515 Poplar Ave. at 7 p.m.

An adult male was arrested after he was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. The incident occurred in the 7000 block of Buckingham Drive at 7:06 p.m.

December 11

A known suspect damaged the family’s vehicles. The report originated in the 2800 block of Leesburg at 1:27 p.m.

The complainant advised that someone had damaged the bathrooms at a park located in the 7300 block of Neshoba Road at 6:50 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen license plate in the 6500 block of Poplar Ave. at 7:28 p.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business in the 7500 block of Poplar Ave. at 7:59 p.m.

December 12

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 2000 block of West Street at 11:22 a.m.

The victim reported that an order of protection had been violated. The complaint originated in the 7000 block of Buckingham at 5:32 p.m.

December 13

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 2000 block of West Street at 11:06 a.m.

The victim reported that items had been stolen from her purse. The complaint originated in the 7600 block of Poplar Ave. at 4:37 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 3500 block of Crestwyn Drive at 11:39

December 14

Officers recovered a stolen license plate in the 7600 block of Poplar Ave. at 11:58 a.m.

December 15

The victim reported that someone had fraudulently applied for unemployment benefits using her information. The complaint originated in the 9600 block of Dove Spring Cove at 10:29 a.m.

December 16

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 1900 block of McClellan Lane at 4:08 a.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 3200 block of Kinder Hill Lane at 1:55 p.m.

The victim reported that personal property had been stolen from his hotel room. The complaint originated in the 7800 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 3:10 p.m.

The victim reported that personal property had gone missing from their home. The complaint originated in the 9000 block of Hollybrook Lane at 4:10 p.m.

The victim reported that someone had dumped debris on their property. The complaint originated in the 7000 block of Stout Road at 6:05 p.m.

The complainant advised that someone had damaged the bathrooms at a park located in the 7300 block of Neshoba Road at 6:42 p.m.

December 17

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 1700 block of Brookside Drive at 10:03 a.m.

Officers recovered a vehicle that had been stolen in another jurisdiction. The vehicle was recovered in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle East at 1:34 p.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted phone calls and text messages. The complaint originated in the 9100 block of Forest Hill Lane at 5:03 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 23 crashes were reported during this time period.