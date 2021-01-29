Germantown Police Reports

January 10

The victim’s two unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and U.S. currency was stolen. The report originated in the 1600 block of Holly Hill Drive at 9:01 a.m.

The victim reported that her unlocked vehicle was entered. The report originated in the 1600 block of Holly Hill Drive at 9:53 a.m.

The victim reported that someone stole power tools and equipment from the unlocked toolbox on his truck. The report originated in the 1600 block of Holly Hill Drive at 9:53 a.m.

An adult male was arrested after he stole merchandise from a business located at 7650 West Farmington Blvd. at 6:51 p.m.

January 11

The victim reported that someone forced entry into his vehicle. The report originated in the 2500 block of Rosehaven at 12:40 a.m

The victim’s vehicle was stolen from her residence. Later in the evening, officers were able to recover the vehicle a short distance from the house. The report originated in the 7300 block of Bellville Drive at 12:52 a.m.

An adult female was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business located at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 5:25 p.m.

The victim reported that she was threatened by an employee of a rental car company. The report originated at 1351 South Germantown Road at 4:49 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop. The report originated at Germantown Road and Wolf Trail Cove at 7:09 p.m.

January 12

The complainant advised that someone had made a purchase using counterfeit U.S. currency. The report originated at 9113 Winchester Road at 2:29 a.m.

An adult male was arrested after he attempted to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle. The report originated in the 7100 block of Poplar Pike at 11:16 a.m.

The victim advised that an acquaintance was stalking her. The report originated in the 2400block of Oak Hill Drive at 4:27 p.m.

The victim advised property had been stolen from his car port. The report originated in the 1600 block of Oak Hill Road at 4:31 p.m.

January 13

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 2100 block of Ealing Circle at 6:34 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 7:34 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 7:55 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 9:48 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7500 block of Poplar Ave. at 2:25 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Farmington Blvd. and Brierbrook at 6:24 p.m.

The victim reported that she had received harassing emails. The complaint originated in the

9500 block of Dogwood Estates at 6:40 p.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated at 2037 Exeter Road at 10:40 a.m.

The victim reported that someone obtained his personal information and opened fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated in the 3000 block of Inspiration Drive at 12:28 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7800 block of Grove Brook Court at 4:47 p.m.

The victim reported that someone obtained his personal information and opened fraudulent accounts. The complaint originated in the 1300 block of Winterberry Cove at 5:51 p.m.

The victim reported her ex-fiancé is following her. The complaint originated in the 2100 block of West Glenalden Drive at 7:47 p.m.

During a traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for the possession of marijuana and a handgun at Poplar Ave. and West Street at 10:45 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 15 crashes were reported during this time period