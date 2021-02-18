Germantown Police Reports

February 6

Crimes

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located at 7615 West Farmington Boulevard at 4:56 p.m.

The victim reported that his vehicle was stolen; however, officers were able to later recover it. The incident occurred at 7617 Poplar Avenue at 5:36 p.m.

The victim reported that a package was stolen from her front porch. The report originated in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle West at 9:03 p.m.

February 7

Crimes

A father and son were involved in a physical altercation in the 1500 block of Cordova Road at 1:04 a.m.

Two adult females and one adult male were seen stealing items from a business located at 7615 West Farmington Boulevard at 2:47 p.m.

The complainant reported that her dog was attacked while on a walk. The report originated in the 7900 block of Thornbrook Cove at 4:06 p.m.

The victim reported that her tires had been slashed while she was at work. The report originated in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:34 p.m.

February 8

Crimes

The complainant reported that a padlock was damaged. The complaint originated in the 2600 block of Park Creek Drive at 3:46 p.m.

February 9

Crimes

The complainant reported that a customer damaged the door to the business. The report originated at a business located in the 2000 block of Exeter Road at 4:20 p.m.

The victim reported that someone had fraudulently accessed her financial account online. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of River Valley at 8:19 at 8:19 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 1800 block of Park Trail Drive at 8:34 p.m.

February 10

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 7720 Poplar Avenue at 5:10 p.m.

February 11

Crimes

No crimes reported.

Crashes

A total of 13 crashes were reported during this time period.