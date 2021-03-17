Germantown Police Reports

• March 5

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Pike and Eastern at 3:24 a.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted phone calls. The complaint originated in the 2100 block of Judicial Drive at 4:40 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Pike and Moore Road at 5:17 p.m.

• March 6

Crimes

The victim reported that someone had stolen mail out of his mailbox. The report originated in the 1700 block of Neshoba Road at 1:35 p.m.

Two adult males were involved in a verbal altercation in the 2200 block of Kimbrough Woods Place at 1:49 p.m.

An individual was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Germantown Road and Brierbrook at 6:43 p.m.

• March 7

Crimes

The victim’s trailer was forcibly entered. The complaint originated in the 7700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 3:40 p.m.

• March 8

Crimes

The victim reported that someone had fraudulently accessed his bank account online. The report originated in the 1900 block of Arden Walk at 10:21 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of Crossflower at 2:59 p.m.

The caller stated that he had fallen victim to a telephone scam. The report originated in the 1700 block of Hobbits Glen at 9:02 p.m.

• March 9

Crimes

The victim reported that packages had been stolen from her front porch. The report originated in the 2500 block of Ingleside Farm at 4:29 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a verbal altercation in the 8600 block of Somerset at 7:05 p.m.

• March 10

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for shoplifting at a business located in the 2000 block of Germantown Road at 10:46 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of an illegal firearm in the 7600 block of Poplar Ave. at 10:46 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business in the 9100 block of Winchester at 11:46 p.m.

• March 11

Crimes

An adult female was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Avenue and Miller Farms at 5:45 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 17 crashes were reported during this time period.