Germantown Police Reports

March 26

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for possessing a weapon while intoxicated in the 2300 block of Germantown Road at 1:35 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Avenue and Green Hedge at 10:17 p.m.

March 27

Crimes

The victim reported that an account had been fraudulently opened in her name. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Old Elm at 10:30 a.m.

March 28

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 2900 block of Crye Crest at 11:07 a.m.

The complainant advised that a dog was roaming the neighborhood. The complaint originated at Riverdale Road and Toro at 11:15 a.m.

March 29

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue at 6:14 p.m.

The victim advised someone had fraudulently used his bank account information to order food online. The complaint originated in the 7200 block of Jermyn at 9:52 p.m.

March 30

Crimes

The complainant advised her company had fallen victim to an internet scam. The report originated in the 9200 block of Crestwyn Hills at 2:24 p.m.

March 31

Crimes

A plastic screen was damaged at a business located in the 2000 block of Germantown Road at 4:19 p.m.

April 1

Crimes

The victim advised she had unknowingly dropped her watch while at a business and it had been stolen. The report originated in the 1900 block of Exeter Road at 4:43 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 18 crashes were reported during this time period.