Germantown Police Reports

April 2

Crimes

The victim advised that someone had accessed her personal information online. The complaint originated in the 2100 block of Ealing Circle at 1:02 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 8200 block of Pine Valley at 4:04 p.m.

A bicycle was stolen from the park, but was subsequently located. The report originated in the 1600 of Hearty Oaks at 5:34 p.m.

April 3

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 11:57 p.m.

April 4

Crimes

The victim sported that items were stolen from his hotel room. The complaint originated in the 6800 block of Travure at 11:32 a.m.

April 5

Crimes

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 3000 block of Holly Heath at 11:43 a.m.

The victim reported that a lawn chair was stolen from his front yard. The complaint originated in the 8400 block of Rothchild Road at 5:53 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle at Poplar Avenue and Farmington Boulevard at 8:33 p.m.

April 6

Crimes

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 8200 block of Pine Valley at 12:23 a.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 8200 block of Farmington Boulevard at 8:32 a.m.

April 7

Crimes

A vehicle damaged the grass behind Farmington Elementary School. The report originated in the 2000 block of Cordes Road at 9:07 a.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted messages on the internet. The complaint originated in the 8000 block of Cross Pike at 2:04 p.m.

April 8

Crimes

No crimes reported.

Crashes

A total of 16 crashes were reported during this time period.