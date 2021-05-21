Germantown Police Reports

• May 7

Crimes

An adult female was arrested for stealing items from outside a business located in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 4:07 a.m.

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 1300 block of Germantown Road at 5:37 a.m.

• May 8

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the illegal possession of a firearm. The arrest was made in the 2900 block of Hacks Cross at 12:04 a.m.

The victim reported that his vehicle had been stolen from outside his home. The report originated in the 2100 block of Ealing Circle at 3:41 a.m.

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 2:24 p.m.

An adult female was arrested for the possession of narcotics. The arrest was made at Wolf River Boulevard and Germantown Road at 3:46 p.m.

The victim stated her ex-fiancé had grabbed money out of her hand while they were driving down the road. The suspect was subsequently arrested. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Howard Road at 4:03 p.m.

• May 9

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The report originated in the 1600 block of Oak Hill at 1:16 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7800 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 9 a.m.

The victim reported that his vehicle had been stolen during the overnight hours. The report originated in the 7800 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 9:38 a.m.

The victim reported that someone had fraudulently gained access to her credit card online. The report originated in the 1700 block of Maiden Cove at 11:19 a.m.

• May 10

Crimes

The complainant advised that someone had used counterfeit currency to purchase items. The complaint originated in the 2000 block of Exeter Road at 2:46 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics. The arrest was made in the 2900 block of Forest Hill Irene at 6:44 p.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle at 7:28 p.m.

• May 13

Crimes

The victim reported that someone had stolen jewelry from her room. The report originated in the 8100 block of Poplar Ave. at 2:22 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 23 crashes were reported during this time period.