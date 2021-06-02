Germantown Police Reports

May 21

Crimes

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located at 2055 West Street at 11:41 a.m.

An adult male was arrested after he was involved in a physical altercation with his wife in the 7100 block of Eastern Avenue at 3:28 p.m.

The complainant reported that she fell victim to an email scam. The report originated in the 9300 block of Parkgate Drive at 9:51 p.m.

May 22

Crimes

The caller found a set of key in the 8100 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 10:42 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for outstanding warrants after officers were called to a residence regarding a physical altercation. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 4:40 p.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 7 p.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 7:30 p.m.

May 23

Crimes

No crimes reported.

May 24

Crimes

Items were stolen from the victim’s vehicle. The report originated in the 1200 block of Wyndhurst Lane at 6:57 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered. The report originated in the 7400 block of Harding Cove at 8:18 a.m.

An adult male was arrested after he was involved in a physical altercation with his wife in the 2600 block of Hunters Forest Drive at 8:45 p.m.

May 25

Crimes

The victim reported that someone obtained her personal information and fraudulently withdrew money from her account. The report originated in the 8800 block of Kilbirnie Cove at 10:15 a.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 1300 block of Coppershire Cove at 11:29 a.m.

The victim reported that money had been stolen from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

The complainant located a cell phone on Wolf River Boulevard near Riverdale Road. The report originated in the 1900 block of South Germantown Road at 7:56 p.m.

May 26

Crimes

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 7900 block of CD Smith at 10:17 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 7:21 p.m.

May 27

Crimes

The victim was approached in his driveway by an individual with a weapon who demanding the victim’s vehicle. The report originated in the 2900 block of Cotton Plant at 12:46 a.m.

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 8000 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 9:02 a.m.

The victim reported that her vehicle had been stolen from outside a business located in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:19 p.m.

The victim reported that she had been receiving unwanted text messages. The report originated in the 2100 block of Cornwall at 4:04 p.m.

An adult was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle at Poplar Avenue and Vienna at 6:46 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 21 crashes were reported during this time period.