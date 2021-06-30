Germantown Police Reports

June 18

Crimes

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Blvd. at 12:31 p.m.

A portion of the Houston Levee Skate Park was vandalized. The report originated in the 9700 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 2:40 p.m.



June 19

Crimes

The complainant reported that someone had entered the business and items were missing. The report originated in the 9000 block of Poplar Ave. at 10:06 a.m.

The victim reported that someone had damaged his vehicle during the overnight hours. The report originated in the 1400 block of Ashstone at 11:22 a.m.

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 7900 block of Grove Court at 2:51 p.m.

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 2000 block of Sunset at 8:14 p.m.



June 20

Crimes

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 2700 block of Honey Tree Drive at 2:38 p.m.

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 9100 block of Winchester Road at 6:42 p.m.



June 21

Crimes

The complainant advised that someone had damaged the park’s restroom. The report originated in the 7300 block of Neshoba at 9:21 a.m.

The victim stated that someone had attempted to steal items off of their vehicle. The report originated in the 6800 block of Travure Drive at 9:27 a.m.

The victim advised that someone had used her Hilton Honors app to book a room. The report originated in the 7800 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 8:31 p.m.

Two individuals were involved in an altercation in the 7600 block of Poplar Ave. at 8:37 p.m.



June 22

Crimes

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics in the 1700 block of Germantown Road at 2:17 a.m.



June 23

Crimes

The victim reported that her vehicle had been stolen from in front of a business. The report originated in the 2300 block of Germantown Road at 9:22 p.m.



June 24

Crimes

An adult female was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Ave. and Miller Farms Road at 10:25 a.m.

The victim reported that a robbery occurred while the business was closing. The report originated in the 9000 block of Poplar Ave. at 10:27 p.m.



Crashes

A total of 14 crashes were reported during this time period.