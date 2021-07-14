Germantown Police Reports

• July 2

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 9600 block of Doe Meadow Drive at 3:48 a.m.

The victim’s vehicles were forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 2000 block of Spring Hallow Lane at 4:04 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The report originated in the 2000 block of Goodview Drive at 4:10 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The report originated in the 9600 block of Mourning Dove Cove at 4:25 a.m.

The victim’s vehicles were forcibly entered. The report originated in the 2100 block of Dogwood Estates Cove at 6:30 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 2100 block of Deerwoods Cove at 6:50 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The report originated in the 2100 block of Star Meadow Cove at 7:20 a.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 7100 block of Donnington Drive at 8:54 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 2000 block of West Street at 11:39 a.m.

The complainant advised that pool equipment had been damaged. The report originated in the 7900 block of Farmingdale at 1:37 p.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted communication. The report originated in the 2300 block of Cornwall at 11:19 p.m.

• July 3

Crimes

The victim reported that she had been threatened by an individual at a business. The report originated in the 6500 block of Poplar Avenue at 1:22 p.m.

The victim advised a window on her vehicle had been broken by flying debris. The report originated in the 9000 block of Longwood Lane at 6:35 p.m.

• July 4

Crimes

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 1200 block of Poplar Estates at 10:59 a.m.

Officers located a purse outside of the Apple Store in the 2000 block of West Street at 4:06 p.m.

The victim reported that she was receiving unwanted communication. The report originated in the 7300 block of Bellville at 4:55 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 8500 block of Deerfield Lane at 10:34 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 8600 block of Shadowbrook Cove at 10:45 p.m.

• July 5

Crimes

A business was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 9200 block of Poplar Avenue at 1:02 a.m.

The business was entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7500 block of Poplar Avenue at 3:47 a.m.

The victim reported that mail had been stolen from his mailbox. The report originated in the 8300 block of Beaverwood at 10 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was damaged during the overnight hours. The report originated in the 9100 block of Winchester Road at 12:45 p.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 1:18 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was taken without his permission. The report originated in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:32 p.m.

• July 6

Crimes

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 1300 block of Germantown Road at 9:37 a.m.

Unknown suspect attempted to steal the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 1300 block of Coppershire Cove at 12:11 p.m.

Two adults were arrested for stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

• July 7

Crimes

The victim reported that someone has stolen a package from the front porch. The report originated in the 7100 block of Stout Road at 6:10 p.m.

• July 8

Crimes

The victim advised his residence had been damaged during the overnight hours. The report originated in the 8800 block of Brenley Cove at 6:31 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 12 crashes were reported during this time period.