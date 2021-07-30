Germantown Police Reports

July 16

Crimes

Three males were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 1:32 p.m.

The victim stated her property had been stolen from a business. The report originated in the 7700 block of Poplar Ave. at 5:16 p.m.



July 18

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 6800 block of Travure at 10:11 a.m.

Two females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Blvd. at 4:23 p.m.



July 19

Crimes

Two adults were involved in an altercation. The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Neshoba at 8:39 a.m.

The victim reported that someone had damaged her fence. The report originated in the 1200 block of Poplar Estates Parkway at 11:58 a.m.

The victim reported that someone had fired shots into their home. The report originated in the 7200 block of Eastern Ave. at 8:55 p.m.

The victim advised personal items had been taken from a business. The report originated in the 7800 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 9:37 p.m.



July 20

Crimes

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 6600 block of Poplar Ave. at 9:15 p.m.



July 21

Crimes

An adult female was arrested for the possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at 1930 S. Germantown Road at 4:25 p.m.

The victim reported receiving harassing text messages. The report originated in the 9100 block of Winchester Road at 11:07 p.m.



July 22

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered. The report originated in the 7900 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 1:57 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 1400 block of S. Germantown Road at 2:18 p.m.

The caller reported that someone sprayed graffiti on the walls of the bathroom. The report originated in the 7300 block of Neshoba Road at 2:50 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 16 crashes were reported during this time period.