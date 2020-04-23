Germantown Police Reports

April 10

Crimes

The victim reported that her vehicle was stolen from her driveway in the 7800 block of Sophie Lane at 10:47 a.m.

The victim reported that two male subjects stole tools from an unlocked toolbox in the back of his truck in the 8100 block of Dogwood Road at 11:18 a.m.



April 11

Crimes

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was rummaged through in the 1200 block of Eldor Road at 6:33 p.m.



April 12

Crimes

The caller reported that two adult males stole merchandise from a business located at 7790 Wolf River Blvd. at 4:56 p.m.



April 14

Crimes

The caller reported that an adult male stolen merchandise from a business located at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 12:07 a.m.

An adult male entered the victim’s residence in the 7700 block of King’s College Ave. at 2:56 p.m.

The caller advised someone intentionally damaged a door the a building located at 1780 Kimbrough Road at 6:56 p.m.



April 15

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen at 7855 Wolf River Blvd. at 8:08 a.m.



April 16

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 7:48 a.m.

The victim advised that someone had attempted to withdraw money from her bank account. The complaint originated in the 7900 block of Donnybrook Drive at 1:59 p.m.

The victim advised that someone had used his information to make fraudulent purchases online. The complaint originated in the 7600 block of Mardite Cove at 2:00 p.m.

The victim stated that someone had used his personal information to make fraudulent purchases. The complaint originated in the 2900 block of Cotton Plant Drive at 3:04 p.m.



Crashes

A total of 5 crashes were reported last week.