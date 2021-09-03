Germantown Police Reports

• August 20

Crimes

The victim reported that a family member threatened him with a knife. The report originated in the 1600 block of Brookside Drive at 6:17 p.m.

• August 21

Crimes

A stolen vehicle was recovered after suspects used it in attempt to steal an ATM machine. The report originated in the 1200 block of Germantown Road at 4:55

Two adult males were involved in a verbal altercation in the 2200 block of Otterburn Lane at 12:16 p.m.

The victim reported that someone used his name and personal information to take possession of personal property that was being repaired. The report originated in the 2000 block of Exeter Road at 2:46 p.m.

• August 22

Crimes

The victim reported that someone attempted to gain entry into her residence. The report originated in the 8000 block of Ridgetown Lane at 12:19 a.m.

The victim reported items were missing from her purse. The report originated in the 7700 block of Poplar Ave. at 8:33 a.m.

The victim reported that jewelry was missing from the residence. The report originated in the 1600 block of Shadowmoss Lane at 10:57 a.m.

An adult female and an adult male were involved in a physical altercation at 3120 Village Shops Drive at 3:02 p.m.

The victim reported that someone stole the catalytic converter off of his vehicle. The report originated at 3170 Village Shops Drive at 6:53 p.m.

• August 23

Crimes

The victim reported that someone had stolen property from her vehicle. The report originated in the 6600 block of Poplar Ave. at 5:42 p.m.

• August 24

Crimes

The victim reported that the license plate had been stolen from her vehicle. The report originated in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle at 7:54 a.m.

• August 25

Crimes

The victim reported that parts had been stolen from her vehicle. The report originated in the 7500 block of Poplar Ave. at 1:20 p.m.

Officers recovered a stolen license plate during a traffic stop in the 9300 block of Poplar Ave. at 3:48 p.m.

The victim reported that the registration sticker had been stolen off of his vehicle. The report originated in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 7:18 p.m.

The victim reported that property had been stolen from outside of his home. The report originated in the 2200 block of Cordes at 8:38 p.m.

The victim reported he had been receiving unwanted phone calls. The report originated in the 2900 block of Sandy Creek at 9:56 p.m.

• August 26

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Blvd. at 3:05 p.m.

The victim reported that his bicycle had been stolen. The report originated in the 1800 block of Exeter Road at 10:02 p.m.

• Traffic Accidents

A total of 16 crashes were reported during this time period.