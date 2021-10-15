Germantown Police Reports

• October 1

Crimes

Two juveniles were involved in a verbal altercation. The report originated in the 7900 block of CD Smith at 8:27 a.m.

• October 2

Crimes

No crimes reported.

• October 3

Crimes

The victim advised that the air conditioner units had been stolen from his home. The report originated in the 3000 block of Chapel Woods at 8:04 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for stealing items from a business in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 3:35 p.m.

An adult female was arrested for stealing items from a business in the 7600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 4:56 p.m.

The victim reported that his vehicle had been stolen from a parking lot. The report originated in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 9:23 p.m.

• October 4

Crimes

The caller reported that bricks around his driveway were damaged. The report originated in the 2300 block of Duntreath at 10:17 a.m.

• October 5

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:33 p.m.

The caller reported that an acquaintance had stolen personal property from him. The report originated in the 1400 block of Kimbrough Road at 7:03 p.m.

The victim reported that she had been receiving unwanted phone calls. The report originated in the 7000 block of Fords Station at 8:35 p.m.

The victim reported that his fence had been vandalized. The report originated in the 2400 block of Netherhall Cove at 9:28 p.m.

• October 6

Crimes

The complainant reported that an individual had been seen on her property. The report originated in the 7500 block of Ashstone Cove at 6:01 p.m.

• October 7

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business in the 1300 block of Germantown Road at 4:44 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for giving false information during a traffic stop at Winchester Road and Forest Hill Irene Road at 3:29 p.m.

The victim reported that a package has been stolen from a business. The report originated in the 9200 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:07 p.m.

The victim reported that an item had been stolen from their front porch. The report originated in the 1900 block of Hunters Hill at 8:03 p.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 8300 block of Westfair at 10:37 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 25 crashes were reported during this time period.