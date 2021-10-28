Germantown Police Reports

October 16

Crimes

The caller reported three loose dogs in the neighborhood. The report originated in the 7100 block of Eastern Avenue at 1:40 p.m.

The caller reported receiving threatening phone calls. The report originated in the 9400 block of Crestwyn Hills Cove at 3:48 p.m.

October 17

Crimes

The caller reported that he is being followed and harassed by his ex-girlfriend. The report originated in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 2:14 p.m.

October 18

Crimes

The caller reported that an adult male customer threatened her with physical harm. The report originated in the 9100 block of Winchester Road at 5:04 p.m.

Two adult males were involved in a physical altercation. The report originated in the 9400 block of Crestwyn Hills Cove at 5:48 p.m.

October 19

Crimes

The caller reported that someone accessed her account and changed her direct deposit information. The report originated in the 2300 block of South Germantown Road at 9:45 a.m.

October 20

Crimes

No crimes reported.

October 21

Crimes

The victim reported that jewelry was missing from his residence. The report originated in the 1900 block of Elmhurst Drive at 9:18 a.m.

The caller reported that someone stole his truck and trailer from in front of the residence. The report originated in the 7100 block of Manor Woods Court at 12:41 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 23 crashes were reported during this time period.