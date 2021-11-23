Germantown Police Reports

• November 6

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 8:51 a.m.

An adult male attempted to leave the store without paying for merchandise. The report originated in the 7700 block of Farmington Blvd. at 10:54 a.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Irene at 1:31 p.m.

Two adult females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 3:20 p.m.

The victim reported that her credit cards were fraudulently used at a business. The report originated in the 9200 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:38 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Kirby and Poplar at 8:38 p.m.

• November 7

The men’s bathroom was vandalized. The report originated in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 7:38 a.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle. The report originated in the 8200 block of Pine Creek East at 8:38 a.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 9400 block of Crestwyn Hills Cove at 5:46 p.m.

• November 8

An adult male was arrested for the unlawful possession of a weapon at Germantown Road and Southern Avenue at 2:45 a.m.

Officers located and recovered a vehicle stolen from another jurisdiction. The vehicle was located in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods at 5:07 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for receiving services and refusing to pay. The report originated in the 6800 block of Travure Drive at 3:42 p.m.

• November 10

The caller reported that someone stole her vehicle. The report originated in the 7300 block of Deep Valley Drive at 7:07 a.m.

The caller reported that she and her family were receiving threatening messages via social media. The report originated in the 1800 block of Malabar Road at 9:47 a.m.

The caller reported that someone obtained his personal information and made a fraudulent charge. The report originated in the 8800 block of Deanwood Road at 1:31 p.m.

The caller reported that someone stole her wallet and contents. The report originated in the 200 block of Cordes Road at 2:01 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana at Neshoba Road and Old Mill Road at 3:04 p.m.

An adult female was arrested for the possession of marijuana in the 7500 block of Farmington Boulevard at 5:28 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Estates Parkway and Corsica Drive at 8:43 p.m.

• November 11

The victim reported that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using his personal information. The report originated in the 8100 block of Waverly Crossing at 8:45 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:02 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 27 crashes were reported during this time period.