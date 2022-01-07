Germantown Police Reports

• December 25

Crimes

A wallet that was found on the greenway was turned in. The wallet was turned into officers in the 1900 block of South Germantown Road at 1:44 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 7500 block of Ashworth Road at 10:23 p.m.

• December 26

Crimes

The victim reported that shots were fired into her home. The report originated in the 2200 block of Ealing Circle at 2:27 p.m.

• December 27

Crimes

The victim reported that a loose dog collided with her and caused her to fall down. The report originated in the 9600 block of Spring Loop at 6:33 p.m.

The victim reported that she had received unwanted text messages. The report originated in the 7400 block of Weeping Willow at 8:05 p.m.

• December 28

Crimes

The caller reported that his estranged wife damaged his phone. The report originated in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:39 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 9000 block of Latimer Drive at 11:12 p.m.

The victim’s vehicles were entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 4000 block of Forest Hill Irene Road at 12:13 p.m.

• December 29

Crimes

The victim reported that an online contact is trying to extort money from him. The report originated in the 9600 block of Doe Meadow Drive at 1:03 a.m.

The victim’s vehicles were entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7800 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 7:19 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 11:38 a.m.

• December 30

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a verbal altercation in the 1200 block of Germantown Road at 1:29 p.m.

Two females were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:46 p.m.

• Crashes

A total of 32 crashes were reported during this time period.