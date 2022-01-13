Germantown Police Reports

• December 31

An adult female was arrested for the possession of narcotics in the 2100 block of South Germantown Road at 8:09 a.m.

The victim reported that the license plate had been stolen off of her vehicle. The report originated in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 12:15 p.m.

The complainant reported that a customer left the store without paying for the services rendered. The report originated in the 2000 block of Exeter Road at 4:31 p.m.

The victim reported that her dog had been attacked by a loose dog. The report originated in the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 5:31 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home. The report originated in the 1200 block of Poplar Estates at 6:23 p.m.

The victim reported that an acquaintance had stolen items from her home. The report originated in the 1300 block of Landfair Drive at 11:26 p.m.



• January 1

Crimes

An adult male and an adult female were arrested for stealing items from a business. The arrests were made in the 7600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 1:07 p.m.

An adult male and an adult female were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 11:08 p.m.



• January 2

Crimes

Officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in another jurisdiction. The vehicle was located in the 8200 block of Pine Valley at 12:27 p.m.



• January 3

Crimes

The victim’s credit card was fraudulently used online. The report originated in the 7200 block of Mont Blanc at 9:30 a.m.

The victim reported that items were stolen out of her vehicle while she pumped gasoline. The report originated in the 1300 block of Germantown Road at 11:55 a.m.

The victim reported that his vehicle had been taken by an employee. The report originated in the 9300 block of Poplar Avenue at 5:19 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics during a traffic stop in the 2100 block of South Germantown Road at 6:48 p.m.



• January 4

Crimes

The victim reported that an acquaintance had taken her car without permission. The report originated in the 1800 block of Kimbrough Road at 9:11 a.m.



• January 5

Crimes

No crimes reported.



• January 6

Crimes

No crimes reported.

• Crashes

A total of 13 crashes were reported during this time period.