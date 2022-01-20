Germantown Police Reports

January 7

Crimes

The caller reported that someone damaged her vehicle. The report originated in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle at 4:47 p.m.

January 8

Crimes

The caller reported that someone stole the hot water heaters from his home that is under construction. The report originated in the 2400 block of Allelon Circle at 2:06 p.m.

January 9

Crimes

No crimes reported.

January 10

Crimes

The caller reported that a patient damaged the wall in his business. The report originated in the 2200 block of West Street at 2:32 p.m.

The caller reported that someone spray painted graffiti on several walls in the business complex. The report originated in the 1700 block of South Germantown Road at 3:05 p.m.

The caller reported that someone stole the tires and rims off of his vehicle. The report originated in the 7500 block of Wyndhurst Place at 5:39 p.m.

January 11

Crimes

The caller reported that someone used a permanent marker to write on playground equipment. The report originated in the 8800 block of Poplar Pike at 10:21 a.m.

Three armed suspects robbed the bank of US currency. The incident occurred in the 1800 block of Kirby Parkway at 11:21 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:33 p.m.

The caller reported receiving unwanted phone calls from an unknown male subject. The report originated in the 2100 block of Merchants Row at 3:17 p.m.

The caller reported that someone stole the license plate off of her vehicle. The report originated in the 1300 block of South Germantown Road at 4:13 p.m.

The caller reported that a customer threatened him and his staff. The report originated in the 2000 block of Exeter Road at 4:21 p.m.

January 12

Crimes

The victim reported that she received communication from an ex-spouse. The report originated in the 7000 block of Buckingham Drive at 8:34 a.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 11:13 a.m.

An adult female was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Avenue and Riverdale Road at 4:01 p.m.

January 13

Crimes

The business was forcibly entered and items were stolen. The report originated in the 7500/7600 block of Poplar Avenue at 4:08 a.m.

The victim’s unlocked vehicle was entered. The report originated in the 9000 block of Grovelawn Cove at 9:08 a.m.

Two adults were seen stealing items from a business located in the 7500 block of Farmington Boulevard at 11:06 a.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s gym bag. The report originated in the 1800 block of Exeter Road at 3:41 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 16 crashes were reported during this time period.