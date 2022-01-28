Germantown Police Reports

• January 14

Crimes

The victim reported that a fraudulent bank account had been opened in her name. The report originated in the 1900 block of South Germantown Road at 12:51 p.m.

The victim reported that he had received threatening text messages. The report originated in the 1900 block of South Germantown Road at 5:15 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of stolen property at Germantown Road and Akerswood at 6:05 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Avenue and Travure at 8:29 p.m.

• January 15

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 1300 block of Germantown Road at 12:06 p.m.

• January 16

Crimes

The victim reported that she had been contacted by a person from whom she is protected. The report originated in the 1200 block of Poplar Estates at 1:50 p.m.

An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle at Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 5 p.m.

• January 17

Crimes

Two adults were seen stealing items from a business located in the 2000 block of West Street at 12:07 p.m.

The restrooms at Cameron Brown Park were damaged during the overnight hours. The report originated in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 1:59 p.m.

• January 18

Crimes

No crimes reported.

• January 19

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation at Corbin and Cordes at 2:07 a.m.

Two unknown suspects broke into an ATM and stole US Currency. The report originated in the 1400 block of South Germantown Road at 2:50 a.m.

An adult threatened a juvenile. The report originated in the 7900 block of CD Smith at 9:40 a.m.

• January 20

Crimes

The caller reported that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using his personal information. The report originated in the 8400 block of Dogwood Road at 12:16 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation. The report originated in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 12:41 p.m.

An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:23 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 17 crashes were reported during this time period.