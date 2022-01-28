Germantown Police Reports

• January 14
The victim reported that a fraudulent bank account had been opened in her name. The report originated in the 1900 block of South Germantown Road at 12:51 p.m.
The victim reported that he had received threatening text messages. The report originated in the 1900 block of South Germantown Road at 5:15 p.m.
An adult male was arrested for the possession of stolen property at Germantown Road and Akerswood at 6:05 p.m.
An adult male was arrested for the possession of narcotics at Poplar Avenue and Travure at 8:29 p.m.
• January 15
An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located in the 1300 block of Germantown Road at 12:06 p.m.
• January 16
The victim reported that she had been contacted by a person from whom she is protected. The report originated in the 1200 block of Poplar Estates at 1:50 p.m.
An adult male was arrested for the possession of a stolen vehicle at Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 5 p.m.
• January 17
Two adults were seen stealing items from a business located in the 2000 block of West Street at 12:07 p.m.
The restrooms at Cameron Brown Park were damaged during the overnight hours. The report originated in the 8600 block of Farmington Boulevard at 1:59 p.m.
• January 18
No crimes reported.
• January 19
Two adults were involved in a physical altercation at Corbin and Cordes at 2:07 a.m.
Two unknown suspects broke into an ATM and stole US Currency. The report originated in the 1400 block of South Germantown Road at 2:50 a.m.
An adult threatened a juvenile. The report originated in the 7900 block of CD Smith at 9:40 a.m.
• January 20
The caller reported that someone filed a fraudulent unemployment claim using his personal information. The report originated in the 8400 block of Dogwood Road at 12:16 p.m.
Two adults were involved in a physical altercation. The report originated in the 7700 block of Farmington Boulevard at 12:41 p.m.
An adult female was seen stealing items from a business located in the 7700 block of Poplar Avenue at 2:23 p.m.
Crashes
A total of 17 crashes were reported during this time period.
