Germantown Police Reports

May 29

Crimes

An adult female was arrested following her involvement in a physical altercation in the 7900 block of Chertsy Cove at 1:40 a.m.

Two adults were arrested following a physical altercation in the 2900 block of Sandy Creek Drive at 5:07 a.m.

An adult female was seen trying to steal items from a business located at 7650 West Farmington Blvd. at 7:35 p.m.

May 30

Crimes

A black skateboard was found at Farmington Park in the 2000 block of Cordes at 11:37 a.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages in the 2000 block of Merchants Row Drive at 12:18 p.m.

The victim reported that a political sign had been stolen from their front yard in the 2500 block of Regents Walk Drive at 12:25 p.m.

The victim reported that a political sign had been stolen from their front yard in the 2500 block of Turpins Glen Drive at 12:40 p.m.

The victim reported that a political sign had been stolen from their front yard in the 2500 block of Cedarwood Drive at 1 p.m.

Two adults were involved in an altercation in the 2000 block of Corbin Road at 4:23 p.m.

The victim reported that an item was stolen from inside her home in the 1900 block of Hunters Hill Drive at 5:52 p.m.

Items were stolen from the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 8700 block of Farmington Blvd. at 8:40 p.m.

May 31

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was damaged during the overnight hours. The complaint originated in the 2400 block of Dogwood Trail Drive at 12:02 p.m.

The victim’s bicycle was stolen from outside the home located in the 8300 block of Beekman Place at 8:18 p.m.

The victim reported that an item was stolen from inside her home located in the 1700 block of Leeds Cove at 10:06 p.m.

June 1

Crimes

The victim reported that property had been stolen while he was at the skate park located in the 9700 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 2:16 p.m.

June 2

Crimes

The victim reported that she had fallen victim to an internet scam. The complaint originated in the 1500 block of West Churchill Downs at 9:19 a.m.

June 3

Crimes

An adult male was arrested following a physical altercation in the 1800 block of River Valley Drive at 9:21 a.m.

The victim’s information was used to fraudulently obtain money. The complaint originated in the 2100 block of West Street at 3:09 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen in the 7000 block of Wolf River Boulevard at 7:30 p.m.

June 4

Crimes

An adult female left a business without paying for her food in the 1200 block of South Germantown Road at 12:20 a.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 8900 block of Calumet Cove at 7:53 a.m.

The victim reported an order of protection violation. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of River Valley Drive at 2:12 p.m.



Crashes

A total of 9 crashes occurred last week.