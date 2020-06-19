Germantown Police Reports

June 5

Crimes

The victim reported receiving unwanted text messages. The complaint originated in the 2800 block of Port Charlotte Drive at 6:56 a.m.

The victim reported that she had fallen victim to a telephone scam. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of River Valley Drive at 8:41 p.m.

The victim reported that his unlocked vehicle was stolen from his home in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 9:49 p.m.

An adult was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle at Forest Hill Irene Road and Poplar Pike at 11:33 p.m.

June 6

Crimes

An adult male was arrested following a physical altercation at South Germantown Road and Stout Road at 4:23 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a verbal disagreement in the 1900 block of Autobahn Drive at 6:39 p.m.

The victim reported that an item had been stolen from his hotel room at 9314 Poplar Pike at 10:29 p.m.

June 7

Crimes

The victim reported that someone stolen her wallet while she was shopping inside a business located at 3150 Village Shops at 8:44 p.m.

June 10

Crimes

Two adults were arrested following a physical altercation in the 7800 block of Cloverbrook Lane at 3:37 p.m.

June 11

Crimes

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 9300 Poplar Avenue at 1:30 p.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and items were stolen at 7250 Wolf River Boulevard at 3:38 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 7 crashes occurred last week