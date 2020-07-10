Germantown Police Reports

June 28

Crimes

The victim reported that someone had damaged his vehicle during overnight hours. The complaint originated in the 7500 block of Foster Ridge at 6:13 a.m.

The victim reported that items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 7200 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 3:48 p.m.

June 29

Crimes

Forcible entry was made into several vehicles during the overnight hours. The complaint originated at 9161 Winchester Road at 5:57 a.m.

Damage was done to the inside of the police department’s jail at 1930 South Germantown Road at 10:27 a.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation at Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 2:28 p.m.

June 30

Crimes

The victim reported that someone attempted to use a personal check stolen out of Memphis. The complaint originated in the 7700 block of Poplar Ave. at 8:38 a.m.

The victim reported that personal items had gone missing from her residence in the 1500 block of Appaloosa Drive at 8:45 a.m.

Two adults were seen stealing items from a business located at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 3:25 p.m.

An adult was seen stealing items from a business located at 3150 Village Shops Drive at 8:47 p.m.

July 1

Crimes

The victim reported being harassed by an unknown suspect. The complaint originated in the 9000 block of Garden Arbor Drive at 5:04 p.m.

July 2

Crimes

The complainant reported that someone had damaged the restrooms at Farmington Park. The complaint originated in the 2000 block of Cordes Road at 9:55 a.m.

The victim reported that her purse was stolen while she was inside a business located at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 11:12 a.m.

An adult was arrested for possession of stolen property at West Street and Poplar Ave. at 5:42 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 19 crashes occurred last week.