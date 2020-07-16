Germantown Police Reports

July 3

Crimes

The victim’s mailbox was vandalized overnight. The complaint originated in the 6900 block of Great Oaks Road at 4:13 p.m.

S aturday, July 4

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical confrontation in the 8200 block of Pine Valley at 6:21 p.m.

July 5

Crimes

Officers recovered a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop in the 2200 block of Burfordi Lane at 2:26 a.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical confrontation in the 7200 block of Eastern Avenue at 7:55 p.m.

July 6

Crimes

The victim’s vehicle was stolen overnight. The complaint originated in the 2200 block of Burfordi Lane at 7:16 a.m.

Entry was made into the victim’s vehicle and items were stolen in the 2000 block of Riverdale Road at 7:57 a.m.

The complainant advised his business had received harassing messages. The complaint originated in the 9000 block of Garden Arbor Drive at 11:48 a.m.

The victim reported receiving unwanted messages via the internet. The complaint originated in the 7900 block of Donnybrook Drive at 12:22 p.m.

The victim’s information was used in an attempt to receive money from the government. The complaint originated in the 1900 block of Exeter Road at 1:54 p.m.

An adult male was seen stealing items from a business located at 6685 Poplar Avenue at 6:26 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a verbal confrontation at 7632 Poplar Pike at 8 p.m.

July 7

Crimes

The victim’s personal items were stolen while outside a business located at 9161 Winchester Road at 12:58 a.m.

An adult male was arrested for possessing illegal narcotics at Germantown Road and Neshoba Road at 12:18 p.m.

The victim’s personal information was used to obtain items online. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of Wicklow Way at 12:39 p.m.

The victim stated her personal property had been stolen while inside a business located at 7694 Poplar Avenue at 2:42 p.m.

The complainant advised that someone had damaged the restrooms at Farmington Park. The complaint originated at 2085 Cordes Road at 9:49 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 6500 Poplar Avenue at 9:54 p.m.

July 8

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 9300 block of Poplar Pike at 1:42 a.m.

Two victims’ vehicles were forcibly entered and personal items were stolen in the 7300 block of Magnolia Ridge Drive at 6:56 a.m.

The victim’s motor vehicle was entered in the 1600 block of Rocky Hollow Road at 6:56 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was entered and items were stolen in the 7200 block of Plantation Circle at 7:02 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and personal items were stolen at Deep Valley Drive and Neshoba Circle at 7:14 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was forcibly entered and personal items were stolen at Deep Valley Drive and Neshoba Circle at 7:14 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was entered and items were stolen in the 1900 block of Riverdale Road at 7:42 a.m.

The victim’s vehicle was entered and items were stolen in the 7300 block of Magnolia Ridge Drive at 7:48 a.m.

The victim’s motor vehicle was forcibly entered in the 1700 block of Rocky Hollow Road at 9:32 a.m.

The victim reported that someone shattered the window on his vehicle. The complaint originated in the 1500 block of Bubbling Brook Drive at 10:22 a.m.

The victim reported that someone shattered the window on his vehicle. The complaint originated in the 8000 block of Sparking Lake Cove at 2:17 p.m.

An adult female and her adult son were involved in a physical altercation involving a weapon. The incident occurred in the 1400 block of Riverdale Road at 7:23 p.m

July 9

Crimes

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 8900 block of Dogwood Road at 10:11 a.m.

Two adults were involved in a physical altercation in the 1800 block of Park Trail Drive at 11:38 a.m.

The victim reported that someone damaged the driver’s side door of his vehicle. The complaint originated in the 1900 block of Arden Walk Lane at 12:43 p.m.

Two adults were involved in a verbal altercation in the 8600 block of Somerset Lane at 3:36 p.m.

Crashes

A total of 13 crashes occurred last week.